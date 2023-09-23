Burnley have lost their first four home games in a league season for the first time, while they've now had just one point from their first five games in each of their last three Premier League campaigns.

This was just Manchester United's fourth win in 13 Premier League away games (D2 L7), with three of those victories coming against promoted sides (also v Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest last season).

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has now either scored or assisted a goal against 22 of the 24 clubs he's faced in the Premier League, with the exceptions being Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Jonny Evans' assist for Bruno Fernandes' opener was his first assist for Manchester United in all competitions since setting up Wayne Rooney's goal against Fulham in February 2013.