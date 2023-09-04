Celtic 'stepped up' against Rangers

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew labelled Sunday's win against Rangers as "massive" while heralding the defensive performance of Brendan Rodgers' side.

"They've come under a lot of criticism recently for performances and results," the 37-year-old said on Sportscene. "They stepped up with a massive performance."

A lot was made pre-match of the fresh looking centre-back pairing of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Liam Scales for Celtic with both making their debuts in the fixture. Mulgrew, though, said they "grew" as a partnership as the game went on.

"It was a nervy start because Rangers played directly, but in the second half I thought they were brilliant," he added. "They really grew into the game, especially Scales.

"They defended the box so well because they had bodies around them. The minute you have that as a centre-back, that support, it brings you so much confidence."

And Mulgrew couldn't help but single-out Callum McGregor and heap praise on the midfielder adding, "He dictated a lot of the good play in the first half for Celtic. When O'Riley shifted that little bit higher, it opened up so much space for McGregor because Jack and Souttar were focussed on the Englishman.