Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports: "Horrible start. Horrible start to the game. I thought the first goal we conceded was offside and a wake up call. OK, you take that. And then a minute later we conceded a regular goal which is not cool.

"We needed a few minutes to shake it off and then we were really good. We scored two goals which was really good. The second half it changed completely because all of a sudden we were 10 men but scored the third goal, which is very important in this moment. It gave us energy. It is second match day and tough.

"It was surprisingly hot today so it was really intense for the boys but we fought through that and didn't concede anymore, got the three points and that is all that I need.

"Of course it should not happen and we will speak about it and hopefully not do it again [the poor start]. It gave the opposition a massive boost and they started super front-footed.

"When we found our way into the game we played in areas we had to play and we were calm, which is good. I said after Chelsea, after we conceded I saw us getting into a rush. I did not see that today.

"We found our way back into it and played the game we wanted. We scored two and had more chances. After 58 minutes the red card and after that it was tough for both teams, but for sure the team with a man less.

"I saw the red card back and for sure we have to talk about it. I understand 100% how it looks for a ref in that moment but when you see it back it is the inside of the foot and no power behind it. It is not ruthless it is just mis-hit the ball and then hit slightly the shin of the other player.

"We saw harsher challenges which were not a red card and this shouldn't have been. I don't know exactly what we have to do, but we should talk about it again."