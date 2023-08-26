Spencer debut as Miller and Efford return

The big team news for an injury-hit Motherwell is that new signing Brodie Spencer is drafted straight into the starting line-up. The 19-year-old, on loan from Huddersfield Town, starts at full-back.

Lennon Miller, who turned 17 through the week, comes back into the starting XI alongside American forward Joe Efford - whose return is timely, given Conor Wilkinson is the latest forward ruled out through injury.

The bench includes four teenagers - with Mika Beireth, Pape Souare, and Jon Obika all ruled out for the foreseeable.