Luton fan Jayne Humphreys' predictions for the trip to Chelsea on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: “We’ve always got a chance, our players are gutsy and hard working and know the meaning of the word team. That’s what’s got us to the Premier League.

"We lost our first game but we’re not about to panic. We’ll make it difficult for Chelsea, and our players will be a nuisance and frustrate them."

On new signings Ross Barkley and Tim Krul, Jane said: "They’ve got the Premier League experience that our current players haven’t got. Barkley has settled in really well, he's got the bit between his teeth. I’m really excited to see what they can both bring."

Jayne's prediction: 1-1