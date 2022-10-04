﻿Leandro Trossard said Graham Potter's Brighton exit was "strange", but added that there are exciting times ahead under Roberto de Zerbi.

S﻿peaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club after his hat-trick at Anfield, the Belgium forward said: "After Graham left it was a bit weird. Obviously it happened quite quickly - one day we heard the news that he was up there and on the same day, or maybe the day after, it was confirmed.

"We had a good period under him and developed well as a team. We didn’t know what was coming up in the next months with the new manager, but we can see how he wants to play already, and the last week he has been training a lot on the practical stuff.

"He wants us to play out a lot from the back in a special way. I think we have some exciting times coming up with him.

"I had three full sessions before the Liverpool game with him. We trained quite a lot on the tactical aspect. He tried to put his idea into our minds, but he said he didn’t want to change that much because he didn’t have the time.

"That’s why he kept the system a bit how we played before. He just wants to add his own kind of style into the team, he doesn’t want to waste what we have built in the past three years."

On if De Zerbi is a different character to Potter, Trossard said: "He loves to play in the rondos with us. He’s quite good, to be fair.

"He is much more present, I would say; he is more active, in a certain way I can’t really explain. He is always there shouting - not in a bad way, but you just notice his presence all the time.

"He is so passionate about football and trying to get to know us and help us on the pitch."

