Two managers under pressure for differing reasons collide at Ibrox as Rangers entertain Dundee United.

Having started last season with plenty of optimism after his side lifted the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking to prevent Rangers suffering a fourth straight defeat for the first time since 1985 - and go four without scoring for the first time since 1994.

It is not just the defeats but the manner of them that have been so damaging for the Dutchman - successive 4-0 humblings by city rivals Celtic in the Premiership and Ajax in the Champions League were followed by Wednesday's 3-0 home loss to Napoli.

In the visiting dugout at Ibrox, Liam Fox will continue his quest to become United's permanent head coach after steering his side to a League Cup win and a Premiership draw since being appointed caretaker following the sacking of Jack Ross.

United remain bottom of the table, the only side without a win in the top flight this season, are the lowest scorers having failed to find the net in three Premiership games in a row and haven't won at Ibrox in the league for 11 years.

Securing a first league win of the season, possibly even a draw, could all but seal the job the 38-year-old former Livingston midfielder and Cowdenbeath manager so desires.

