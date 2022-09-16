'﻿No doubt' Celtic will have to rotate squad

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says there is "no doubt" he will have to rotate his squad with a hectic schedule on the horizon.

O﻿ver the next month, the current Scottish champions have 14 games across three competitions - Premiership, League Cup and Champions League - before the season comes to a halt for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"We know after [next week's] international break we are going to need everybody. There is no doubt that the team will change through that [period] and again it is about having everyone ready.

"We are still gearing up to what's ahead. We are going to require a real strong squad of players, we wont be able to rely on just 11 or 12 to get us through it."