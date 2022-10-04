M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

When Dwight McNeil signed for the club this summer, his arrival wasn’t met with fanfares and strobe lighting.

In fact, many Evertonians seemed slightly underwhelmed by his arrival, after a disappointing final season for Burnley.

One assist across the whole of the 2021-22 season isn’t something that screams creative winger. In fact, seven goals and 17 assists throughout his Burnley career did little to enhance his reputation amongst the fan base. However, he created countless chances during his time there, something baseline statistics fail to mention.

His first goal for the club this weekend was a reminder of his technical ability, but also what being at the club means to him. His wild celebrations suggested a release of pressure. The relief was evident. Had Demarai Gray put away a great through ball from McNeil, we would have been discussing an assist to add to his goal.

We’ve seen his excellent work rate and solid defensive ability since his arrival, but contributing in the final third is what we need to see more of from all our attacking players.

At 22 years of age, he’s very much still developing. There’s a belief that once Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to full fitness, McNeil will start to reap the rewards of his obvious determination, which combined with his gifted left foot will hopefully lead to an increase in attacking numbers. Regardless, patience and our backing is needed.