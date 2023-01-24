Brenden Aaronson did put in a better performance for Leeds United against Brentford on Sunday, according to Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast hosts Adam Pope and Simon Rix.

However, they admit their verdict is damning with faint praise.

Aaronson has been under pressure after a series of below-par displays and boss Jesse Marsch's comments that it was "one of his best games for Leeds" were not overly well received by supporters.

Rix and Pope defended the USA midfielder while accepting there is plenty of room for improvement.

"I thought he was trying too hard in the first half," argued Kaiser Chiefs bassist Rix. "By the end of that, though - and in the second - he had pulled it back a bit.

"He had a couple of shots on target. When he went off, it wasn't because everyone felt it was time for him to be substituted.

"Marsch can't win at the minute. Is he protecting Aaronson and taking the heat because he [Marsch] knows he will get it anyway? It's hard to pitch."

Pope agreed with Rix but was not willing to accept Marsch's assessment.

"I do think he had a better game but it's a low bar and certainly not one of his best performances," he said. "He was much better at the start of the season."

Aaronson has one goal and two assists in 21 Premier League appearances since signing from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.

Listen to the full BBC Radio Leeds podcast here