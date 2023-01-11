A Real Madrid move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane makes sense as he "is the best striker in the world at the moment", says freelance football presenter Alison Bender.

The 29-year-old's deal at Spurs expires in the summer of 2024 and on Wednesday's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Bender explains why a switch to the Spanish capital would suit all parties.

"This could well be the window," said Bender. "We love a story like this. He's been such a great player at Tottenham for such a long time and he deserves this move.

"[Real president] Florentino Perez loves a big move so I can really see this happening. Why on earth would someone not pay £100m for Kane, if Jack Grealish is worth that? Throw all the money in the world at him.

"My only reservation is that January is a weird window, full of panic buying, so I wouldn't be surprised if he stays until the summer."

