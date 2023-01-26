This will be the 10th FA Cup tie between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur but the first since the fourth round in 1967-68, a game won 3-1 by Spurs.

Preston haven’t faced Spurs in any competition since September 2009, when they lost 5-1 in a League Cup tie at Deepdale, with Peter Crouch netting a hat-trick.

Tottenham are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for a fourth consecutive season, which would represent their longest run of progressions from the fourth-round stage since doing so in five seasons in a row between 1978-79 and 1982-83.