The whole weekend went very well for Arsenal - it always helps when things go wrong for your nearest title rivals, like it did for Manchester City with their defeat in Saturday's Manchester derby.

The defending champions were unfortunate with United's equaliser, which I felt should have been called offside, and that goal completely changed the game.

I still don't see City giving up their title without a fight though, and they are not the only ones who could still challenge Arsenal from here. I understand why people are talking about Manchester United again, because they are flying at the moment, on a great run of results, and Erik ten Hag has made amazing progress with his team in a short space of time.

At the moment you cannot rule United out, because they go to Emirates Stadium next Sunday. Win that one and you'd have to say they are right in the hunt but, on the flip side, if Arsenal turn them over then their title hopes are well and truly over.

