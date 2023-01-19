Ben Dore, Dore on Tour, external

Arguably, Nottingham Forest's best January signing was not a player, it was Brian Clough, who joined on 6 January 1975.

On the pitch, though, one of our best bits of business in January was when David Johnson arrived in 2001. A proven goalscorer, Johno averaged one in three during his five years on Trentside - a good return for a £3.5m investment at the time. He made his home in Nottingham and his son, Brennan, now plays in the Garibaldi red.

However, all that was before the transfer window was introduced - so for a signing since then, I'll go for last year and Steve Cook from Bournemouth.

He brought experience and leadership alongside Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, and was someone we needed to push on to the Premier League.

Contrast that with the arrival of Rafik Djebbour in January 2014 - he played seven times, scoring only one goal (a tap-in from one yard on his debut) - and you can see that the winter transfer window can be mixed to say the least.

