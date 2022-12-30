Lopetegui on injuries, signings and Manchester United
- Published
Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ game with Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There is positive injury news for Wolves with Jonny and Boubacar Traore ready to play.
Daniel Podence is also fit after having to be substituted against Everton on Boxing Day.
Lopetegui is hopeful of bringing in one or two more signings to improve his side. Wolves have already sealed the loan signing of Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.
On Manchester United: “They are one of the best teams, not only in England and have improved a lot in the last months. They are a very complete team with and without the ball so we have to be ready to beat them.”