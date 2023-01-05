This is the first meeting between Gillingham and Leicester in the FA Cup and first in any competition since the 2004-05 Championship campaign, with the Foxes winning both games 2-0. Matt Heath and Dion Dublin scored their goals in the victory at the Priestfield.

Leicester have progressed from their FA Cup third round tie in five of the last six seasons, failing only against fourth-tier Newport County in 2018-19 in this run.