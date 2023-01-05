Can Iheanacho extend impressive cup run?

Since his first appearance in the competition in January 2016, Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more FA Cup goals than any other player (15)Getty Images

  • This is the first meeting between Gillingham and Leicester in the FA Cup and first in any competition since the 2004-05 Championship campaign, with the Foxes winning both games 2-0. Matt Heath and Dion Dublin scored their goals in the victory at the Priestfield.

  • Leicester have progressed from their FA Cup third round tie in five of the last six seasons, failing only against fourth-tier Newport County in 2018-19 in this run.

  • Gillingham have been knocked out in five of their last six FA Cup third round ties, although the one exception came against Premier League opposition in 2018-19 when they beat Cardiff City 1-0. The Gills have never reached the fourth round when playing in the fourth tier of English football.