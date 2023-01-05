Can Iheanacho extend impressive cup run?
This is the first meeting between Gillingham and Leicester in the FA Cup and first in any competition since the 2004-05 Championship campaign, with the Foxes winning both games 2-0. Matt Heath and Dion Dublin scored their goals in the victory at the Priestfield.
Leicester have progressed from their FA Cup third round tie in five of the last six seasons, failing only against fourth-tier Newport County in 2018-19 in this run.
Gillingham have been knocked out in five of their last six FA Cup third round ties, although the one exception came against Premier League opposition in 2018-19 when they beat Cardiff City 1-0. The Gills have never reached the fourth round when playing in the fourth tier of English football.