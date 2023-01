Dennis Praet is in contention for the trip to Walsall after limping off with an ankle issue in the 2-2 draw against Brighton.

James Maddison is expected to be in the squad as he continues to build his fitness, while new full-back Victor Kristiansen could make his debut.

Longer-term absentees Wilfried Ndidi, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand remain unavailable for the lunchtime kick-off.

Predict Leicester's starting XI