Hearts 'absolutely outstanding' despite Europa League exit

Despite failing to reach the Europa League group stage, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said his 10-man side were "absolutely outstanding" in their second leg defeat to FC Zurich.

"Until the sending off, we were the better team, we dominated," Neilson told BBC Sportsound. "We just couldn't take that moment when it came.

"When you get to this level you've got to take the chances, but the pleasing thing is we're getting them."

On Jorge Grant's second yellow card for simulation, the Tynecastle manager disagreed with the referee's decision.

"If the defender goes off his feet and goes to ground and doesn't make contact on the ball, the attacker is under no obligation to move out the way," Neilson added.

"My opinion is it's a penalty, but we have to accept it."