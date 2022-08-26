Steven Gerrard says he is not feeling "frustration" over Aston Villa's summer recruitment, despite seeing a deal for Ismaila Sarr fall through earlier this week.

The Senegal forward was expected to move to Villa Park from Watford after the clubs agreed a deal worth about £25m, however, it is understood complications arose over the structure of the move and Sarr's personal terms.

Gerrard said: "If we want to make signings they have to be right in a lot of areas.

"If they’re not we won’t be hesitant in terms of going in a different direction and that was the case in this situation and we move forward. He is a fantastic player and we wish him well.

"If we want to make signings or, in the other direction, if we want people to go on loan or we want to transfer a player, it has to feel right collectively for the right people at the club. If it’s a case of that not feeling right, we discuss it and we make a collective decision.

"When we believe there is an area we need to improve, if the right people are out there we will try and execute to strengthen.

"There is no frustration. There is hard work and stuff going on behind the scenes, but I’d be surprised if that’s not the case at every club, especially at this time with the days running out."