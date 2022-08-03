Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - Championship winners

This season's prediction - 19th

Marco Silva did a fine job in restoring Fulham to the Premier League last season but will face a fight to keep this fine old club in the top flight.

So much will rest on talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 43 goals last season. He will need to make a big impact on his return to the top flight, while Fulham will also have to replace talented youngster Fabio Carvalho after his move to Liverpool.

Silva will have high hopes for new Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira, brought in from Manchester United, while former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno add Premier League know-how but it's still hard to see anything other than a fight for survival - and you get the impression the manager feels he needs a lot more reinforcements before deadline day.

