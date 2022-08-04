McGrath wait as Odgaard misses out

Will Jamie McGrath make a quickfire Dundee United debut against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in their Europa Conference League qualifier at Tannadice?

The participation of the former St Mirren midfielder, who arrived on Wednesday on loan from Wigan Athletic, depends on international clearance coming through on time.

Jens Odgaard, the Danish striker signed this summer from Italian club Sassuolo after a loan spell in the Dutch top flight with Waalwijk, definitely misses out for AZ with a hamstring injury picked up against Tuzla City in the previous round.

Meanwhile, right-back Yukinari Sugawara, who has been capped once by Japan, "is fairly close to a return".