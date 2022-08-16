Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford.

She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back pages and there are so many stories about how Old Trafford is becoming a bit of a graveyard for footballers.

"Let’s be honest Jamie Vardy is an excellent goalscorer and he’s better than anything they have got right now. But he is 35 now and it’s only going to be a one-year contract so this is not building.

"Erik ten Hag has come in to build this team. You don’t give your main striker a one-year deal and call that a rebuild. It’s just not, it’s plugging a gap, it’s putting a plaster over it and I would be fuming if I was a Manchester United fan now.

"Ten Hag has this energetic, pressing style. Jamie Vardy isn’t really that player, particularly at 35. It just doesn’t fit the mould, but I think they are in panic mode and right now it wouldn’t surprise me at all."

