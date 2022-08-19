Chelsea sign Italian midfielder Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea have completed the signing of Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan.

The 19-year-old, who is capped for Italy at Under-19 level, has signed a six-year contract with the Blues.

Initially signed for the club's under-21 side, Chelsea say Casadei is "considered one of his homeland’s brightest prospects after shining at youth level for club and country" on their official website.

He was part of the Italy side which reached the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship in the summer and continues Chelsea's recruitment drive of young talent this summer.

They have already brought in Aston Villa's highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka , Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson, Brighton's Zak Sturge and Southampton's Tyler Dibling.