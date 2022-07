Chelsea could block Barcelona's attempt to sign defender Cesar Azpilicueta if the Spanish giants move for Sevilla's France centre-back and Blues target Jules Kounde, 23. (Mail), external

Everton and Newcastle United are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea striker Armando Broja, after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. (i Sport), external

