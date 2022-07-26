West Ham have rejected Fulham's 17.5m euro (£14.8m) bid for centre-back Issa Diop. (L'Equipe - in French), external

The Hammers have now agreed personal terms with Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca and the 23-year-old is set to have a medical on Tuesday before completing his move from Sassuolo. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic are set to sign 17-year-old West Ham academy player Justin Osagie, who can play in defence and midfield. (Scottish Sun), external

