Leeds v Everton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Leeds United are looking to win their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since 2009-10 in League One.
Everton have failed to win any of their opening four Premier League games this season (D2 L2). The Toffees have only had longer winless starts to two Premier League campaigns, in 1994-95 (12 games) and 2010-11 (six).
Rodrigo is looking to become the first Leeds player to score in their first three home league games in a season since Luciano Becchio in 2012-13 and the first in the top flight since Lee Chapman in 1992-93.
Anthony Gordon has had 11 of Everton’s 23 shots on target in the Premier League this season (48%) and is looking to find the net in consecutive top-flight games for the first time, after scoring against Brentford on Saturday.