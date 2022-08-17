Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea have already had a busy summer following the new American owners taking over at the club and there are no signs it’s likely to get any quieter ahead of the transfer window shutting, especially after signing Brighton defender Marc Cucurella for £62m.

That deal was significant in many ways. It could be argued that Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly represented decent value, but most observers would recognise that Chelsea went above market price to land Cucurella, and that will trigger other clubs with players that are of interest to the Blues.

Leicester have already knocked back two bids for defender Wesley Fofana and it could take a world-record offer, for a defender, to change the Foxes’ ‘not-for-sale’ stance.

Likewise, Everton do not want to sell Anthony Gordon and have rejected a £45m bid. But if they get more that £50m for the 21-year-old, manager Frank Lampard may wonder if that money could be better used to solve his shortage in attack.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of his fondness for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having coached him at Borussia Dortmund, and there have been links to Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

But dealing with the financially-complex Catalan club could prove tricky, and if Chelsea eventually land six first-team players, including Carney Chukwuemeka, they may feel it has been a successful summer.

There are sure to be several outgoings too in the next fortnight, thereby continuing a hectic summer for a club which is transforming at a lightning pace under new chairman Todd Boehly.

