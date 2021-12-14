Chelsea duo feature in Garth's team of the week

Antonio Rudiger: Regular readers will know how highly I rate Rudiger. The Germany international has been outstanding for Chelsea for some time. He made my team of the season and if he keeps playing the way he is at the moment, he's odds-on to do it again.

His performance against a stubborn Leeds, who were to some extent responsible for their own downfall, was quite brilliant.

Jorginho: Last week his backpass put Chelsea on skid row at West Ham. However, against Leeds his two expertly executed penalties provided the Blues with three very important points in a title race that is so unpredictable and so tight it's impossible to call.

Jorginho has become a safe pair of hands when it comes to taking penalties and so valuable in a team that has desperately struggled to find a competent taker since the days of Frank Lampard.

