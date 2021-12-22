'There is so much positivity surrounding Arsenal'

Arsenal's win over Sunderland showed the entire squad is coming together under Mikel Arteta, says former Premier League midfielder Andy Reid.

"You put a second string team out and they all seem very in tune with what they’ve been working on with what’s been going on over the last five months," Reid told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They’re still working the same patterns. You can see the runs into the inside channels, you can see the movement across the front, you can see how they build, how to play through midfield.

"It shows that everybody is involved on the training pitch and it’s not just the starting 11 that Arteta is working on - and I think that’s really, really important.

"These are the type of games where you want to bed those players in who are just on the edge. You make them feel like they’re really part of it and it’s very important because you need these types of players to test the players who are playing in the Premier League games.

"That’s how you develop a squad, that’s how you develop that environment.

"It was a good night all round for Arsenal. There's so much positivity surrounding them at the minute and they will just ride that wave."

