Man City 2–1 West Ham: The pick of the stats
- Published
Manchester City have won 11 of their past 13 matches against West Ham in all competitions, losing none. Over this period they have scored 35 goals against the Hammers while conceding only six in return.
West Ham have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April against Newcastle United and Chelsea.
The Hammers have taken just five points from 78 available in Premier League away games against reigning champions (won one, drawn two, lost 23), with their one victory coming at Manchester United in December 2001.