Fulham v Southampton: Head-to-head record
- Published
Fulham have won just one of their past nine Premier League games against Southampton.
Southampton have won just one of their previous 16 away league games against Fulham.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season, just one shy of his best return in a single campaign in the competition (11 in 2018-19).
Southampton haven't won their final league game in any of the previous 11 calendar years.