F﻿ulham v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Fulham v Southampton head-to-head record. Fulham - 4 wins, 20 goals, 4 clean sheets. Southampton - 5 wins, 27 goals, 5 clean sheets.Getty Images

  • Fulham have won just one of their past nine Premier League games against Southampton.

  • Southampton have won just one of their previous 16 away league games against Fulham.

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 10 goals in just 13 Premier League appearances for Fulham this season, just one shy of his best return in a single campaign in the competition (11 in 2018-19).

  • Southampton haven't won their final league game in any of the previous 11 calendar years.