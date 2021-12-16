Marcelo Bielsa admits he is not immune from being sacked - but has vowed to fight until the end of the season.

Leeds are five points above the relegation zone after losing seven of their 17 games so far, most recently being thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City.

When asked if he feared losing his job, Bielsa said: "Do you think there's a coach that can't be sacked, who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that I think I can't be sacked?

"Do you think that after suffering a 7-0 defeat I can discard the instability? Of course the job of a coach is not stable. I don't have anything that makes me immune to that characteristic.

"Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I always think that in adversity you have to fight.

"I am going to fight until the end of the season without any doubts. I hope nothing happens that does not allow me to act on what I just said. I am saying, to have the necessary strength to face what may come."