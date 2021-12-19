Wolves v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Chelsea make two changes from their 1-1 draw with Everton, with N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah replacing the injured Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho.

With four players out with Covid, Chelsea only name a six-man bench, including midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has been out for 11 games, and two goalkeepers.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Chalobah, Kante, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic. Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Kovacic, Saul, Barkley, Sarr.