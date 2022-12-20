Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is ready for the biggest night of his career so far.

With so many of Pep Guardiola's squad only just returning to training after their varying World Cup experiences, Lewis is set to be involved in Thursday's EFL Cup tie with Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.

That could mean facing Mo Salah, who, like Erling Haaland, was reduced to watching the tournament in Qatar after Egypt failed to make it through qualifying.

"I’ve got no clear idea if I am playing or not but it would definitely (be the biggest game of his career). It would be a brilliant game to be playing in.

"It’s been in the back of my mind that not everyone will be eligible to play so there will be opportunities there but it's whoever gets picked."