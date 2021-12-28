Dyche on Covid, Man Utd and Clarets fans
Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been speaking before his side travel to Manchester United on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Dyche said there are a "couple of Covid situations" within the squad, on top of injuries, and they are waiting for Tuesday's test results. However, he added that the break they've had has given players with minor problems the chance to recover, while he will have to decide on the availability of Maxwel Cornet, who is "touch and go".
Addressing the current debate surrounding player welfare amid a packed festive and rising Covid cases, Dyche acknowledged that there are "a lot of demands, particularly for the super power teams", but said the set-up at Burnley is "absolutely fantastic" and the "players are really well looked after".
On Thursday's opponents, Dyche said he has seen "a couple of challenging games where they haven't looked like what people would expect from a Manchester United side".
However, he added: "We’ve beaten them when they’ve had a quiet spell, but there’s no naivety. We know it’s tough to go to Old Trafford and play Manchester United."
He praised the Clarets fans for their support during a season where Burnley are still in the bottom three: "The fans have stayed resolute and strong to the team. They know we respect them and they know the challenge of the Premier League. They'll take it on with us."