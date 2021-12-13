Another win, but there's a long way to go

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

For the second week running, Liverpool had to grind out a win against stubborn opposition. ‘1-0 to the Liverpool’, is not something which rolls off the tongue but it certainly applies to the past two weeks in the league.

Credit to Jurgen Klopp's side, they have found a way to win another tight game - even though they will rightly feel hard done by after some harsh decisions went against them in the opposition's penalty area in the first half.

Teams know full well that trying to play Klopp's team at their own game is probably not the wisest thing to do, so it's not surprising Aston Villa, like Wolves before them, tried their best - and partially succeeded - in frustrating Liverpool.

Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds and Leicester may also work on similar tactics, but you can't help but feel this title race will go down to games such as Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 2 January.

The other question is how Liverpool will cope without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane (not forgetting Naby Keita) for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in January and some of February.

There's still a long, long way to go.