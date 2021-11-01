On this day: Aguero breaks City record

It was inevitable, of course.

But four years ago today, Sergio Aguero put Manchester City ahead against Napoli in the Champions League and became the Blues' all-time leading goalscorer.

His 178th goal for the club meant he overtook Eric Brook in the history books at the Etihad and a 4-2 win that night saw Pep Guardiola's side progress to the knockout stages.

Aguero, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, went on to score 260 goals for City in a 10-year career that saw him claim five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

He left City in the summer to join Barcelona on a two-year deal.