United v City: In pictures

It was a dream derby start for Manchester City when United's Eric Bailly turned Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net to give the Citizens a 1-0 lead after seven minutes

And City's lead doubled just before the break when Bernardo Silva capitalised on poor defending from Luke Shaw to steal in on another Cancelo cross at the far post

Despite a goalless second half, City continued to dominate and outclass United

A derby win for Pep Guardiola's boys in blue takes them into second position in the Premier League table, three points off league leaders Chelsea