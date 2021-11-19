Liverpool v Arsenal: Team news

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and left-back Andy Robertson are both expected to feature, despite sustaining respective rib and hamstring injuries on international duty.

Jordan Henderson will be assessed, but fellow midfielders James Milner, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita remain out, as does forward Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal will be without defender Sead Kolasinac, who picked up a "significant" ankle injury on international duty with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Thomas Partey will also need to be assessed before Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

