Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

Here are the key lines from the Fulham boss:

It is "still too soon" to say whether Aleksandar Mitrovic will be fit and a decision will be taken later today.

He said Willian will be involved against the Cherries, but Layvin Kurzawa and Kenny Tete are out.

After back-to-back defeats, he said: "It's always difficult when you don't win matches. We hate losing matches. And that's a good thing, that feeling in the dressing room."

On conceding seven goals in their last two games, Silva said: "I don't like it. We want to score more than the opposition."

He added: "A clean sheet is really important. We work to achieve it."

On Bournemouth, he said: "It is good to see them at a good level. Under Gary they have been improving. They're one of the teams in the best form."

