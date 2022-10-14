Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Bournemouth.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Fulham boss:

I﻿t is "still too soon" to say whether Aleksandar Mitrovic will be fit and a decision will be taken later today.

H﻿e said Willian will be involved against the Cherries, but Layvin Kurzawa and Kenny Tete are out.

A﻿fter back-to-back defeats, he said: "It's always difficult when you don't win matches. We hate losing matches. And that's a good thing, that feeling in the dressing room."

O﻿n conceding seven goals in their last two games, Silva said: "I don't like it. We want to score more than the opposition."

H﻿e added: "A clean sheet is really important. We work to achieve it."

O﻿n Bournemouth, he said: "It is good to see them at a good level. Under Gary they have been improving. They're one of the teams in the best form."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here