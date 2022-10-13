Enock Mwepu has been told he is better being “safe than sorry” after retiring with a hereditary heart condition, by a player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game.

The Brighton midfielder, 24, retired this week after being told he had an "extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event" if he continued playing.

Fabrice Muamba, then 23, had a cardiac arrest playing in an FA Cup game for Bolton in 2012 and never played again.

"I’m sure he will have a whole lot of support mentally and physically from Brighton, the PFA and Premier League," Muamba told BBC Sport.

"The most important thing is he found the situation now rather than something happening during a game of football.

"He will be upset but it's better to be safe than sorry.

"He's allowed to feel like his career has been taken away from him at such a young age. His loved ones need him right now. It would be lot worse if something bad happened to him.

"If he ever wants to talk to anybody, I’m happy to have a conversation with him. I might give him time and space to process everything first."