Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Arsenal.

Here are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:

Ben Chilwell will have a scan later on Friday and Potter said: "He's OK but until you get the diagnosis we are just hopeful and fingers crossed."

In other injury news, Potter said Kepa Arrizabalaga is unlikely to feature before the World Cup and Carney Chukwuemeka still has a hamstring issue, while Mateo Kovacic will be in contention after returning to training on Friday.

On whether having an extra day to prepare will help his side, Potter said: "The fact we have all been playing so much, it's almost it's like rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic."

When asked whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has something to prove against his former club, Potter said: "I don't think so. He's looking forward to the game, excited for it."

On the game itself, Potter said: "It's a London derby, anything can happen. We want to be positive, play well, be on the front foot and get the crowd involved in the game because they are our 12th player."

