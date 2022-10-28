Moyes on team news, away form and Manchester United
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes said Jarrod Bowen has been running outside but the Hammers will be without Lucas Paqueta until next week.
All of West Ham's Premier League wins have come at home this season, but Moyes said there have been "factors" behind some of their struggles on the road.
Referring to the mid-season World Cup, Moyes said the tournament "has the chance to throw up some strange things", but added: "The players will have a great experience."
On Sunday's game, Moyes said: "Going to Old Trafford for anybody is a really difficult test. We could do with finishing a bit better recently."
He would not be drawn into any talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: "I had my time to talk about Manchester United a long time ago. I wish anybody there luck."
