D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

M﻿oyes said Jarrod Bowen has been running outside but the Hammers will be without Lucas Paqueta until next week.

A﻿ll of West Ham's Premier League wins have come at home this season, but Moyes said there have been "factors" behind some of their struggles on the road.

R﻿eferring to the mid-season World Cup, Moyes said the tournament "has the chance to throw up some strange things", but added: "The players will have a great experience."

O﻿n Sunday's game, Moyes said: "Going to Old Trafford for anybody is a really difficult test. We could do with finishing a bit better recently."

He would not be drawn into any talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: "I had my time to talk about Manchester United a long time ago. I wish anybody there luck."

