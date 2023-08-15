Manchester City have won all four of their meetings with Sevilla (all in the Champions League) by an aggregate score of 12-3.

Sevilla have been runners-up in the Super Cup more often than any other side. Having won their first match in 2006, they have lost their past five (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020).

Nine of the past 10 Super Cup matches have been won by the previous season's Champions League winners, with the exception being Atletico Madrid's 4-2 win over Real Madrid in 2018.

City are unbeaten in their past 13 matches in European competition (W8 D5), their longest ever such run.

Sevilla have lost four of their past seven meetings with English sides in Europe (W2 D1), as many as they had in their first 18 such matches (W8 D6 L4).