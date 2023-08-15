Man City v Sevilla: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester City have won all four of their meetings with Sevilla (all in the Champions League) by an aggregate score of 12-3.

  • Sevilla have been runners-up in the Super Cup more often than any other side. Having won their first match in 2006, they have lost their past five (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020).

  • Nine of the past 10 Super Cup matches have been won by the previous season's Champions League winners, with the exception being Atletico Madrid's 4-2 win over Real Madrid in 2018.

  • City are unbeaten in their past 13 matches in European competition (W8 D5), their longest ever such run.

  • Sevilla have lost four of their past seven meetings with English sides in Europe (W2 D1), as many as they had in their first 18 such matches (W8 D6 L4).

  • Pep Guardiola has won the Super Cup on the three occasions he's managed in it - with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, and then in 2013 when in charge of Bayern Munich.

Related Topics