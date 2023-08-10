Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for "improvement and progression" at the club this season, says ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton. but he does not think the Blues will finish in the Premier League's top four.

There has been a big turnover of players at Stamford Bridge this summer, following an extensive and expensive recruitment drive throughout last season.

"I'm not saying he gets a free hit, because of course you don't get a free hit at Chelsea," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after his former club finished 12th last season. "It's about improvement and progression for him.

"They are a work in progress. They do not have European football, which is a massive bonus for Pochettino, but they're still a bit of a headscratcher. Can I see them getting into the Champions League spots? I really don't think so."

On Reece James' appointment as club captain, Sutton added: "Who are the other candidates really? Thiago Silva is getting on a bit, so maybe Reece James is an obvious choice. I can't see too many players in that Chelsea squad who are captain material."

