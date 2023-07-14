Bournemouth defeat 'a brilliant exercise' - Johnson

Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes his side's 4-0 pre-season defeat to Premier League side Bournemouth will stand them in good stead for the new campaign.

“It was a really good exercise for us,” Johnson said told the Hibs website. “Last season I thought we got our pre-season wrong. I don’t think the quality of those pre-season games were good enough, but out here we’ve had two really good challenges.

“Playing against these teams helps expand your knowledge and develop as a player.

“I know what we need ahead of the start of the season. This was a brilliant exercise in the heat and the end of a really tough and physical week training out here.

“I don’t like losing football matches, but I understand why we’ve lost that and I’m excited by how the current squad is shaping up.”