Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Chelsea’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino left Stamford Bridge delighted by their draw against Liverpool and no wonder.

He had watched his side survive half an hour of suffering, only to then emerge to be the better side and more likely to snatch the win against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Chelsea came through to make the better chances then received the good news that Brighton’s Moises Caicedo had snubbed Liverpool to move to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo, on the evidence of the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, will provide a huge impact and solve the defensive problems that clearly exist.

They have also struck a psychological blow against Liverpool, who thought they had Caicedo on Friday morning only for it to quickly become clear he only wanted to move to Chelsea.

Liverpool need to get over this quickly because on the evidence of their draw against Chelsea a defensive midfield player must be Klopp’s priority.

