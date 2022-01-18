Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

No Potter has been as in demand since Harry was on the run from Lord Voldemort in the Deathly Hallows.

Every time a managerial vacancy pops up in the Premier League, Graham Potter is penned in as one of the favourites by the bookmakers.

Everton are the latest to be linked following their decision to sack Rafa Benitez. A few seasons ago and a Seagulls boss interesting the powers that be at Goodison Park would have been cause for concern on the terraces at the Amex.

It says much about how far Brighton have come in the past decade that in 2022, the interest of the Toffees has been met with a shrug of the shoulders. Nobody in Sussex thinks anything of the links.

Potter values stability and the idea of a long-term project. At Brighton, he has been allowed to continue despite overseeing a club record worst ever start to a top-flight season in 2020-21. He has a club record 14 home games without a win under his belt and a club record winless top-flight streak of 11 matches.

Brighton are now reaping the rewards of Tony Bloom not getting an itchy finger and sacking his manager at the first sign of trouble. There is no way Potter would have survived such sequences of results at almost any other Premier League club – let alone Everton, who lurch from one manager to the next more frequently than Ed Sheeran has number ones.

Potter knows he is on to a good thing at Brighton. One day, a job will come along which he cannot turn down. That, though, will not be Everton.