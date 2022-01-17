Mike Henson, BBC Sport

It was the first time since May 2017 that Liverpool had lined up without either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane for a Premier League match. And, for a while, it showed.

Liverpool had huffed and puffed to little effect against 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in midweek and once again they initially dominated possession without making an impression on the scoreline.

With Salah and Mane away on international duty, the hosts lacked the necessary guile and dexterity to prise apart the packed ranks of defenders.

After the break Bryan Mbeumo wasted a glaring opening for the visitors - and it was the key moment in the game as Liverpool found another gear and cut loose to win comfortably.

While unable to match the draw they produced in the reverse fixture in September, Brentford are 10 points above the relegation zone and well on target to survive their first season in the top flight in 74 years.