Wolves 0-1 Tottenham: Nuno reaction

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo speaking to BBC Sport: "When I arrived today I felt this is a special moment. Four years of our lives together. It will stay in our memories.

"It is always good to start a game with a goal. It makes things much easier but this side of the game we have a lot of things to look at. It was a very demanding game, we were compact and defended well. I'm very proud of the boys - they worked very hard.

"I'm pleased but we have a long way to go and a lot of things to improve. We have to improve the players but I'm proud because the first step is to believe."